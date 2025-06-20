Police plea to ‘just drop it’ after three separate knife attacks in Luton in one day

Police in Luton have called on the public’s support after there were three separate stabbings in the town on the same day this week.

The three attacks, which are all believed to be unrelated, happened on Wednesday, June 18.

A man was chased by a group of men near Maryport Road at around 8.30pm. He was stabbed during the attack.

Anyone with information should contact police either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 40/34518/25.

Then, in Bute Street, two men had an argument – with one being stabbed. The injuries were not deemed as being life-threatening.

The suspect is described as Black, 5’6”, slim, and wearing a black and grey tracksuit with a red cap. Anyone with information should contact police either online or 101, quoting 40/34550/25.

At around 11.30pm, police were called again to reports of a stabbing – this time in Brendon Avenue.

he suspects are described as three men of South Asian heritage. One was wearing a silver hoodie, and another was dressed all in black. Anyone with information should contact police either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/34542/25.

Detective Chief Inspector Marios Wheeler said: “In the last two days alone, four people have been arrested as part of investigations into serious organised crime, with a zombie knife and a number of bladed weapons recovered and more than 1,600 wraps of Class A drugs seized, thanks to the work of our Boson gun and gangs team and Drugs Focus Desk.

“However – we need the public’s help with continuing to clamp down on this type of criminality. I’d urge our communities to continue to be our eyes and ears and report what they know about crime in their area, no matter how insignificant it may seem at the time. Your information can be vital in helping us apprehend those people causing serious harm across Bedfordshire."

He added: “I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind people that there is never a good reason for carrying a knife. Please, for the sake of your own safety and the safety of others, think twice, think life, and just drop it.”