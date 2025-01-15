Police raid Luton cannabis factory and seize 200 plants

The cannabis factory on Bradley Road. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police raided a Luton cannabis factory and discovered a "substantial worth of drugs".

Officers searched a property in Bradley Road on Monday morning (January 13) and seized around 200 plants.

They were following a tip-off that it was being used to grow and distribute the class B drug.

Luton Community Policing Team stated: "Officers uncovered approximately 200 cannabis plants in four rooms across the property, with no one inside.

"These factories are organised criminal activity and could pop up anywhere, so please get in touch with us if you have concerns."

If you suspect that a property is being used as a cannabis factory, please report it online or by calling 101.

Visit the Bedfordshire Police website for key signs to spot.