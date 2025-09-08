Police recovered this abandoned Mercedes in Luton and found a large quantity of drugs left inside the vehicle

Police recovered an abandoned Mercedes in Luton and found a huge haul of drugs left inside it.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said that the vehicle had earlier failed to stop for police in Luton.

The team posted on X: "This Mercedes recently failed to stop for officers in Luton.

"Imagine my surprise when I found it abandoned about an hour later and the baddies had left lots and lots of drugs inside for me."

The vehicle has now been recovered, and police are conducting forensic enquiries.

