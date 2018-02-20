Police recover hundreds of knives and ten guns from weapons bins in Bedfordshire

Ten guns and hundreds of knives were recovered on Friday when Bedfordshire Police emptied weapon bins across the county.

Officers emptied seven of the eleven bins across Bedfordshire as part of Operation Sceptre, a week-long initiative which aims to clamp down on knife crime.

Swords recovered by police

The weapons will be examined to see if they have been used in any crimes, if they have, they will be seized as evidence, but if not they will be destroyed.

Officers were in The Mall in Luton last Monday speaking to the public about knife crime and they recovered three knives on the first day of the operation.

A team of officers carried out weapons sweeps on Tuesday and Wednesday, searching undergrowth and other harder to reach areas looking for weapons that have been discarded or hidden for future use. They recovered two knives, which will both be destroyed.

On Thursday and Friday officers carried out intelligence-led patrols in knife crime hotspot areas and spoke to people about the consequences of carrying a knife.

Firearms recovered from weapons bins

Superintendent Juliette Everett, Bedfordshire Police’s lead for knife crime, said: “It’s encouraging that people are using the weapons bins – now these weapons can’t be used to inflict harm on anyone else in the future.

“As a force we’re committed to tackling knife and gun crime, and knife crime was the focus of last week. My message to the young people of Bedfordshire is that you have a choice – you don’t have to carry a knife.

“The consequences of doing so, even if you don’t use it, are severe. You could end up in prison or with a fine of up to £5,000.

“Our work around knife crime doesn’t stop because Operation Sceptre is over; we continue to run other knife crime related activity throughout the year. Knife crime is a priority for Bedfordshire Police, and we’ll continue to work with schools, retailers the public and partners to challenge it – the only way to tackle knife crime is to work together.”

To report information about someone carrying a knife, call 101 or report it via the force’s online reporting centre.