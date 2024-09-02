Stolen clothes found by officers. Picture: Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team

A pile of new clothes were recovered by police in Dunstable after being stolen by shoplifters in the White Lion Retail Park at the weekend.

Community officers were tipped off about a man and woman who had been to Next and spotted on CCTV grabbing “handfuls of clothes” before running out of the store. Despite fleeing the scene, CCTV operators guided officers and a Safer Neighbourhood officer from Central Bedfordshire Council to where the shoplifters were hiding and retrieved the goods that the pair had left behind.

Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team said: “We know who they are and will be questioned about this when caught. The goods were returned to very grateful staff at Next where the bill came to £577.00.”