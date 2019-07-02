Police recover weapons during operation to target drug dealing in Luton

Officers from the Luton Community Policing Team arrested four people when they ran an operation targeting drug dealing and gang activity in the town centre.

They were arrested on suspicion of drug and weapons offences.

Police recovered the items during the operation

Officers were able to recover a number of items on Friday, June 21, including knives, hammers, drugs and mobile phones (pictured).

PC Aaron Lee said: “Operation Malting is a dedicated operation which focuses on targeting drug dealing and its associated anti-social behaviour within Luton town centre.

“Officers from the Luton community policing teams have been busy targeting those that have been identified as being involved in not only drug dealing, but also gang related activity.

“I am glad that this contraband and the weapons have now been taken off the street.

Police recovered the items during the operation

“It is illegal to have these items upon your person and with them being seized, we have been able to prevent them from being used in the future to cause any harm to others.”

Police recovered the items during the operation