Police recover weapons in exploitation crackdown in Luton

A number of weapons have been recovered and items linked to drug dealing taken off the streets in Luton after an operation combating exploitation.

Officers from the Luton community policing team visited the address in Hitchin Road on Friday over concerns it was being used as a brothel.

Drug dealing paraphernalia recovered by police

When officers attended they were able to recover items including hidden weapons, drug paraphernalia and suspected stolen goods.

A partial closure order was put in place on the address to protect the occupant, who was vulnerable to criminal exploitation.

Officers attended Luton Magistrates Court today (Monday, December 30) and secured a full closure order on the address.

PC Chloe Donnison said: “This work has disrupted some suspected organised crime and protected a potentially vulnerable person from being exploited.

Weapons recovered by police

“Whether these gangs are involved in selling drugs or sexual exploitation, their business models invariably involve them preying on vulnerable people to boost their criminal enterprise.

"This can include people with poor mental health, issues with drug or alcohol addiction or those with poor spoken English.

“We will always look to safeguard people at risk and crackdown on those peddling this exploitation for criminal gain.”

If you have concerns that someone is being exploited you can report it to police on 101 or via the police's website.