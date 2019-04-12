Police release CCTV after arson attack in Luton last month

Police have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an arson attack in Luton last month.

At around 9.30pm on Monday, March 11, a fire was started at a property in Abigail Close. Although it caused some damage to the property, it was quickly put out and no-one was injured.

Police wish to speak to this man

Detective Constable David Elias, who is investigating this incident, said: “We are keen to speak to the man in the footage as we believe he might have important information about this incident. Thanks to a quick response from the fire service, nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

“I would like to ask anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV footage, or who remembers seeing him in the area at the time, to get in touch.”

If you have any information about this incident please contact DC Elias by calling 101 or by visiting the force’s online reporting centre and quote reference number 40/14402/19.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.