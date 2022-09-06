Police release CCTV image after fight in Luton which left man seriously injured
Do you recognise this man?
By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:46 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:46 pm
Bedfordshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following a fight in Luton.
Officers believe he may have some information regarding the incident which happened outside a pub in Biscott Road, just after midnight on Saturday, August 20.
A man was left with serious injuries.
If you have any information about the incident or recognise the person in the image, call police on 101, quoting reference 83 of 20 August or report it online