Police release CCTV image of man after stabbing in Hibbert Street last week

Officers investigating last week's stabbing in Luton have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

At around 4.15pm on Sunday, August 25, police were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in Hibbert Street, sustaining serious injuries.

CCTV

The police would like to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he may have information about the attack.

DC Richard Marshall said: “We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and would like to encourage the man shown here to come forward.

“We would also like to ask anyone who recognises him to come forward and speak to us.”

If you have information about the identity of the man pictured, please contact DC Marshall by calling 101 or visit our online reporting centre and quote reference number 40/49137/19.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.