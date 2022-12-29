Police release CCTV images as they investigate fire at Houghton Regis Leisure Centre
Do you recognise them?
Police have released these CCTV images as they continue to investigate a fire at Houghton Regis Leisure Centre.
The fire at the Parkside Drive leisure centre happened at around 6pm on November 30 – but police have now released these pictures of men they want to speak to, as they believe they may be able to help with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference 40/69020/22.