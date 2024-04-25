Police release CCTV images of man after burglary in Luton
They think he has information about the incident
CCTV images of a man have been released by police in Luton investigating a burglary in the town.
A property in Ailsworth Road was burgled at around 6pm on Saturday, March 9. Now, Bedfordshire Police want people to trace a man who have information about the incident.
The force said: “We appreciate that these CCTV images are not the clearest, but they may jog someone's memory if they were in the area at the time.
“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting the reference 40/13373/24.”