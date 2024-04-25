Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CCTV images of a man have been released by police in Luton investigating a burglary in the town.

A property in Ailsworth Road was burgled at around 6pm on Saturday, March 9. Now, Bedfordshire Police want people to trace a man who have information about the incident.

The force said: “We appreciate that these CCTV images are not the clearest, but they may jog someone's memory if they were in the area at the time.