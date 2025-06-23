Police release CCTV images of men they want to speak to following Luton burglaries
Do you recognise these men?
Police want to speak to them as they may have info about two incidents in Luton.
The first one – an attempted burglary in Fair Oak Drive, Luton – took place shortly before 11am on Wednesday, May 14.
And the second – was a burglary at an address in the Lawn Gardens area of Luton – just after 5.45am on Monday, June 9.
If you have any info or recognise the men, report it online or call police on 101 quoting reference 40/26764/25 or 40/33941/25.