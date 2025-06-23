Police release CCTV images of men they want to speak to following Luton burglaries

By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 14:28 BST
These stills from CCTV footage have been released by Bedfordshire Police (Pictures: Luton Community Policing Team)placeholder image
These stills from CCTV footage have been released by Bedfordshire Police (Pictures: Luton Community Policing Team)
Do you recognise these men?

Police want to speak to them as they may have info about two incidents in Luton.

The first one – an attempted burglary in Fair Oak Drive, Luton – took place shortly before 11am on Wednesday, May 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the second – was a burglary at an address in the Lawn Gardens area of Luton – just after 5.45am on Monday, June 9.

If you have any info or recognise the men, report it online or call police on 101 quoting reference 40/26764/25 or 40/33941/25.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice