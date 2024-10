Wanted Mathew Baness. Picture: Herts Police

A picture of a man from Luton has been released by Hertfordshire Police as they want to speak to him in connection with harassment.

Matthew Baness, 42, and of Stanley Street also has links to Letchworth Garden City.

People with information about his whereabouts are asked to call 101 or 999 for immediate sightings – quoting crime reference number 41/77001/24.