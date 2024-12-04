Police release image of man they want to talk to after elderly Luton couple targeted by distraction burglary

The man that police would like to speak to. Images: Bedfordshire Police.

Police have released this image of a man they believe may have information about a distraction burglary in Luton.

The incident left a couple in their 70s "shaken and upset" at a property in Wellhouse Close on Friday, October 25.

Anyone who could help to identify the man pictured is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 40/59410/24.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.