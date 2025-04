Missing Anthony. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man last seen in the Luton area.

Anthony, 52, was last seen on Friday (January 10).

He is described as 5ft 10ins with a slim build and wears glasses. His hair is currently shorter than in the photo.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Anyone who has seen him or has information to his whereabouts should contact us either online or via 101 using reference MPL/78/25."