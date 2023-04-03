News you can trust since 1891
Police release image of two men they want to speak to after Dunstable shop burglary

Do you recognise these men?

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read

Bedfordshire Police have released this picture of two men they want to speak to after a Dunstable shop was burgled yesterday (April 2).

The burglary happened at the Westfield Road shop at around 9.40pm.

Police believe the men pictured may have information that would help their investigation.

The force hopes the image could make someone come forward with information
They added: “If you have any information, please use our online reporting tool or call 101 and quote 40/176008/23.”