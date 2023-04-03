Police release image of two men they want to speak to after Dunstable shop burglary
Do you recognise these men?
Bedfordshire Police have released this picture of two men they want to speak to after a Dunstable shop was burgled yesterday (April 2).
The burglary happened at the Westfield Road shop at around 9.40pm.
Police believe the men pictured may have information that would help their investigation.
They added: “If you have any information, please use our online reporting tool or call 101 and quote 40/176008/23.”