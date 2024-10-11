Police release images of a man they want to speak to after assault in a Luton pub
Officers have shared images of a man they want to speak to after an assault in a Luton pub.
The assault happened at the Black Swan pub, in Black Swan Lane just after midnight on September 8.
Luton Community Policing Team believe he may have information that can help the investigation.
They said: “We appreciate the images are not of the greatest quality but we are hoping they might be enough to enable someone to identify this man.
“If you have any information call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or report online quoting the reference 40/50080/24.”