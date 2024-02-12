News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Police release images of man they believe could help with an investigation into indecent behaviour in Luton

The force hopes the images jog someone’s memory
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:58 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 10:58 GMT
Police want to speak to this man. Picture: Beds PolicePolice want to speak to this man. Picture: Beds Police
Police want to speak to this man. Picture: Beds Police

Bedfordshire Police have release images of a man they believe can help them as they investigate indecent behaviour in Luton.

The two incidents happened in the town in December. The force said: “We appreciate these images are not the best quality, but we hope they may help to jog someone's memory or someone who knows this individual would still recognise them.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting reference 40/1510/24.