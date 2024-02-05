Police release images of men they want to speak to after Luton burglary
Police think these men may have information that could help with enquiries
Bedfordshire Police have appealed to the public for help to identify two men after a burglary in Luton.
The force said: “Can you help us identify the two men pictured? We believe they may have some information that could help us with our enquiries into a burglary in Farley Hill, Luton.”
Anyone with information can report online here quoting reference 40/66776/23.