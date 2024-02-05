News you can trust since 1891
Police release images of men they want to speak to after Luton burglary

Police think these men may have information that could help with enquiries
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:44 GMT
Police have released these images. Picture: Bedfordshire PolicePolice have released these images. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Police have released these images. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire Police have appealed to the public for help to identify two men after a burglary in Luton.

The force said: “Can you help us identify the two men pictured? We believe they may have some information that could help us with our enquiries into a burglary in Farley Hill, Luton.”

Anyone with information can report online here quoting reference 40/66776/23.