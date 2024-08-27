Police release images of men with links to Luton they want to trace after Cardiff attack
Police are searching for two men with links to Luton who may have information about an attack.
Officers believe the males may have information about an assault which occurred in St Mary Street, Cardiff, back in March.
It is thought that they may be from the Luton area.
South Wales Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan Police, stated: "They are urged to make contact, as is anybody else who can identify them."
To get in touch, quote reference: 2400073673 and contact the force's Live Chat here.
You can also report information online, by calling 101, or by phoning Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.