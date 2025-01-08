Police release images of missing teenage boys with links to Luton
Two teenage boys – one who is from Luton and one who has links to the town – have gone missing.
Terrell, 16, is described as 6ft 2ins, black, and was last seen wearing a dark tracksuit and a Louis Vuitton hat. He has links to Cambridge and Luton.
He is believed to be with 15-year-old Ahmed who is from Luton and described as asian, 5ft 2ins, and slim - with short black hair and a pale complexion. He was last seen wearing black trousers, sweatshirt and trainers.
Anyone with any information should call the police on 101 quoting incident 143 of January 6 for Ahmed, or including 222 of December 31 for Terrell.