Police release images of people they want to speak to after assault in Dunstable

Police have released these images of people they want to speak to following an assault in Dunstable.

They believe the people pictured could have information that would help an investigation into the assault, which took place in High Street North at around 2.30am yesterday (Sunday, April 23).

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you recognise them, or were in the area at the time of the incident, contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or report online quoting reference 40/21457/23.