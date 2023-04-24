News you can trust since 1891
Police release images of people they want to speak to after assault in Dunstable

Do you know any of the people pictured?

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST

Police have released these images of people they want to speak to following an assault in Dunstable.

They believe the people pictured could have information that would help an investigation into the assault, which took place in High Street North at around 2.30am yesterday (Sunday, April 23).

If you recognise them, or were in the area at the time of the incident, contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or report online quoting reference 40/21457/23.

Police want to speak to these people