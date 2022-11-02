Ron Domi

Police have released a new picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape in Luton.

And they are calling for people to come forward with any information that could help – as they believe the attacker and his victim would have been spotted.

The attack happened in the Lea Manor woods area of Luton between 11.30am and 2.30pm on Sunday, October 23.

Bedfordshire Police has already released details of Ron Domi, 20, from Luton, who they want to speak to in connection to the attack. They have today released a new image of him as part of their enquiries.

A/Detective Inspector Victoria Willett said: “At this time of day it is likely that people will have been walking in this area who can help with our enquiries. If you recognise the man in this image, were in the Lea Manor woods during the day on Sunday 23 October, or have any other information which can help our enquiries to locate him, please report it right away.

“I would also remind people that harbouring someone wanted in connection to a criminal offence is a crime in itself.”