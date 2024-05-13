Image of a car police believe was involved in a robbery. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A picture of a car has been released by police as part of their investigation into a robbery in Luton.

The incident happened in the town on April 18, and the force hopes the picture will jog someone’s memory. The pair in the car were last seen in Stanford Road between 12pm and 1pm.

Bedfordshire Police said: “We appreciated the image isn’t the clearest, but it may jog someone’s memory if they were in the area at the time.

