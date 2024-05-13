Police release picture of car after Luton robbery

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 13th May 2024, 10:08 BST
Image of a car police believe was involved in a robbery. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceImage of a car police believe was involved in a robbery. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
A picture of a car has been released by police as part of their investigation into a robbery in Luton.

The incident happened in the town on April 18, and the force hopes the picture will jog someone’s memory. The pair in the car were last seen in Stanford Road between 12pm and 1pm.

Bedfordshire Police said: “We appreciated the image isn’t the clearest, but it may jog someone’s memory if they were in the area at the time.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting the reference 40/20784/24.”