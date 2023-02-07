Police have released a picture of a man wanted on recall to prison.

He’s Miles Connors, 39, of Luton, and is described as being of medium build and 5ft 5in.

PC Steve Lucas from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are asking for the public’s help in finding Connors.

“If you know of his whereabouts or recognise the man pictured, please contact us immediately with any information.

“Please remember that harbouring someone who is wanted is a criminal offence in its own right.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or report it online