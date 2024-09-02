Police release picture of man with links to Luton wanted in connection with assault

Have you seen him? (Picture: Sussex Police)

The police have released an image of man wanted in connection with an assault.

Although the incident happened in Brighton, Harley Graham, 19, has links to Luton, Stopsley, Ampthill, and other parts of Central Bedfordshire.

A man and woman from Brighton both needed hospital treatment for minor injuries following an assault outside a nightclub. Police arrested a two men aged 19 and 21 from Luton on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They have been bailed, pending further investigation.

If you see Harley Graham or know his whereabouts, call Sussex Police on 01273 470101 and quote serial 217 of 29/06.