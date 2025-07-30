Police release picture of wanted man with links to Luton

Lindamulage De Silva Wijeratne, also known as Lucky. Picture: Beds Police

Police hunting a wanted man believe he may be in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindamulage De Silva Wijeratne, 29, is originally from Sri Lanka, but has connections to the town.

The man, who is known as Lucky, is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said: “He has links to the Crawley and Brighton areas of Sussex, as well as Luton.

“Anyone who recognises Lucky or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police via our website or on 101, using the reference 40/10210/25.”