Police release picture of wanted man with links to Luton
Police hunting a wanted man believe he may be in Luton.
Lindamulage De Silva Wijeratne, 29, is originally from Sri Lanka, but has connections to the town.
The man, who is known as Lucky, is wanted for failing to appear at court.
The force said: “He has links to the Crawley and Brighton areas of Sussex, as well as Luton.
“Anyone who recognises Lucky or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police via our website or on 101, using the reference 40/10210/25.”