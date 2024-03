Do you recognise these pieces of jewellery? Bedfordshire Police have released these pictures of items they believe were taken during a Dunstable burglary

Now, police are hoping to reunite the jewellery, which was found in Aspley Guise, with their owner. The items include necklaces, a pendant, bracelets and pairs of earrings.

If any of the items belong to you, or someone you know, call 101 and quote reference 40/8609/24.