Police renew appeal to help find Luton 13-year-old who didn't come home from school

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Michael after he did not return home from school on Tuesday (July 5)

Police have since received information that he was seen at around 6pm yesterday (Wednesday) in the Manor Road area, however officers continue to try and locate him.

The 13-year-old boy was in his Lealands School uniform when he went missing.

He is white, 5'1”, of slim build and has mousey brown hair.

He is known to frequent Bramingham Woods, Sundon Parade and Luton town centre.