Police search for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Luton on Tuesday

By Jo Robinson
Published 21st Jul 2024, 23:11 BST
Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen in Luton on Tuesday.

Kinga, 16, is 5ft 3ins tall and is described as slim with long, blonde hair.

She was last seen at around 2pm on July 16, and was wearing a green sleeveless top, grey jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.

Anyone with information should call 101 or report online quoting reference MPL/1031/24.

