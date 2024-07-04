Police search for missing Dunstable teenager who was last seen in Priory area
A 17-year-old teenager from Dunstable is missing.
Isabelle, also known as Shay, was last seen at around 1pm today (Thursday, July 4) in the Priory area.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "Isabelle/Shay is described as white with blue hair and was last seen wearing glasses, a sandy coloured hoodie, brown combat trousers, black boots and a brown satchel.
"Anyone with information concerning Isabelle/Shay's whereabouts is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or reporting online quoting reference 257 of 4 July."