Police search for owners of glass ornament and love heart key ring found in Luton

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for the public's help in reuniting distinctive items found in Luton with their owners.

Officers recovered a love heart key ring and glass ornament in Luton and they are believed to have been stolen during a burglary, when a pillow case was used to carry items.

The stolen items were found in a pillow case in Stopsley Vale Cemetery

Both look personal and sentimental, and officers would like to reunite them with their owner.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "They were found in a pillow case in Stopsley Vale Cemetery and they must be easily recognisable to whoever is missing them.

"The glass ornament is marked Winnie and Thomas 2 August 2009.

"The love heart key ring, is in a box etched Kitty and Francis, 25 years in 2004."

Anyone with information can call DC Jason Wheeler on 101.