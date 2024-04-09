Police search for wanted man with links to Luton and Biggleswade
They want the public’s help
Police hunting for a wanted man who has connections to Luton and Biggleswade have released this picture as they appeal for help to find him.
Amran Bouhamed, 20, is wanted on recall to prison.
Anyone who sees Bouhamed, or has any information about his whereabouts, can report information online or by calling 101 – quoting reference 41/10262/24
Welwyn Hatfield Police also say he has links to St Albans in north Hertfordshire.