Police seize machetes and knives from Luton drugs den

Police have closed down a drugs den in Luton following a raid yesterday.

Officers targeted a location in Lennon Court, Downs Road, which was believed to be used for illicit purposes.

Police outside the closed premises

Following a search of the address, a large quantity of what are believed to be class A drugs was discovered.

Officers also found machetes, knives, a quantity of cash and mobile devices.

The property was issued with a 24-hour closure notice and, following a hearing today (Thursday) at Luton Magistrates' Court, a decision has been made to issue a full three-month closure order.

PC Michael Trinder, from the South and East Luton Community team, said: “This successful warrant resulted in seizure of a large amount of drugs, which no can longer cause misery in our communities.

“Tackling drug dealing and linked criminality remains our priority, and we would encourage people to come forward with any suspicions that this may taking place in their neighbourhoods.

"Each report matters, as it strengthens our intelligence picture of this type of crime.”

Two men were arrested following this warrant and later released under investigation.