Police seize more than 200 wraps of cocaine in Luton drugs den

Four people have been arrested after drugs were found during a warrant carried out by Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team this morning (Friday).

people have been arrested after drugs were found during a warrant carried out by Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team this morning (Friday).

Drugs seized at the address

Officers carried out the warrant at a property in Stonesdale, Luton and recovered a large quantity of cash, more than 200 wraps of Class A drugs, and a number of mobile phones.

Four people, a 23-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and are currently in police custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Aaron Kiff, from Boson, said: “The warrant we carried out was linked to county drugs lines, and now over 200 wraps of dangerous drugs now aren’t going to make their way onto the streets. Boson will continue to tackle drugs offences, which underpin so much other criminality.”

Anyone with any information about drug-related criminality or anti-social behaviour is asked to call 101 or visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.