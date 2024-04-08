Money taken from passengers by police. Picture: Luton Airport Police Unit

Police officers at Luton Airport had a successful weekend cracking down on crime after they seized thousands of pounds from passengers coming into the country.

With the help of Border Force, £19,890 and $1,500 was taken from people as they arrived in the town – not to mention the cash they had seized earlier in the day.

The unit, which is based at the airport, said: “Operation Sterling is where with the help of Border Force and our four legged friends we are able to check and seize cash from both hand and hold luggage which cannot be accounted for and, to target the individuals that are using the airport to launder their money!”

They added: “We aren’t going anywhere, and we check hold luggage too.”