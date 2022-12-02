£30,000 of Class A drugs and a similar amount of cash have been seized by police after they targeted a suspected county drugs line in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police carried out simultaneous warrants at two addresses in Luton on Tuesday (November 29).

Around a quarter of a kilogram of heroin was found along with additional cocaine and heroin that detectives believe had been prepared for individual drug deals. More than £20,000 in cash was found hidden at the address.

Detective Inspector Tammy Scrivens said: “We won’t stand for organised crime here in Bedfordshire.

She added: “Criminal networks are directly fuelling shootings, stabbings and the exploitation of children and other vulnerable people in order to line their pockets with cash.”

One man in his 20s was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property. A man and a woman in their 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences, have been released on bail.