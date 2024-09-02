Police seize stolen motorbike for forensics from Luton's Marsh Farm area

The stolen bike. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Police have seized a stolen motorbike that was found in Luton.

The missing motorvehicle was found just off Bramingham Road in the Marsh Farm area on Friday, August 23.

The bike was recovered for forensics and will then be given back to the rightful owner.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Officers from the community policing team have been continuing proactive and targeted patrol both on foot and in vehicles, as part of our efforts to reduce criminality and ASB. During this, officers have located this stolen motorbike in the Marsh Farm area.

"Please continue to report persistent crime and ASB, as this guides where we patrol."