Sarah Cooper. Picture: Kent Police

A picture of a wanted woman has been shared by police as they believe she could be in Bedfordshire.

Sarah Cooper is wanted by Kent Police for a recall to prison. She has links to Bedfordshire and Thanet.

Anyone who sees her is told to call 999 – and quote reference 46/69468/25.

The force said: “You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.”