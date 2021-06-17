Police shut down cannabis factory in High Town after burglars smash windows

Clarendon Road in Luton

In the early hours of Monday morning, police were called to several reports of a break in at an address in Clarendon Road, Luton.

Burglars were apparently smashing the windows of the house with baseball bats.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a cannabis factory which was housing a large number of plants and equipment in every room.

Four men in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of burglary and another man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

All five have been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Louisa Glynn, said: “As a force, a number of significant steps have been taken towards driving down knife crime, serious violence and drug criminality in the county.

“As a result, we have seen a sustained fall in serious youth violence over the past two years, with recorded incidents falling by 24 per cent in the year to April 2021 compared to the same time period to April 2019.

“The drugs trade accounts for a significant portion of the serious violence we see on our streets, so it is imperative we combat those involved in drug dealing and organised crime more widely if we are to stop the knife crime that blights our communities.

“I would implore everyone reading this to get in touch with us or other agencies like Crimestoppers or the VERU if you think someone you know is carrying a knife, or involved in something like gangs or drug dealing.”

If you want to report any suspicious activity in your area, please report this information via 101 or through bedfordshire.police.uk/report

All of this information is fed into police intelligence systems and helps the force build up a picture of organised crime, even if officers do not act on the information straight away.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or through Crimestoppers-uk.org

For more information about all forms of exploitation linked to organised crime please visit the Bedfordshire Against Violence and Exploitation campaign website at bavex.co.uk