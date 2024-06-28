File image of a Bedfordshire Police officer. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Two police officers were assaulted in Luton as they arrested a man.

The officers were “spat at, scratched and bitten” while arresting a man in his 20s in Calverton Road on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and criminal damage.

Now, they are asking anyone who witnessed the assault, which happened at around 5pm on June 19, to get in touch.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “They were simply doing their job and try their best to serve, protect and keep people safe. They don’t ask to be spat at, scratched, and bitten.

“Officers are real people with loved ones. They are someone’s mum, dad, sister, brother. Treating people with care and kindness should be a given but all so often we find our officers are not treated that way.

“Maggie’s Law came into effect after the tragic murder of Jon Henry in 2007 whilst responding to an incident, named after his daughter in his honour to ensure the welfare of our officers and staff is put first. Being assaulted is not part of the job and we do not stand for it.”