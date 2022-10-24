Police are stepping up patrols after a pack of dogs attacked a woman and her pets – killing the animals.

The incident happened on Thursday (October 20) at 9.30am in a field in Silsoe.

A pack of dogs attacked her as she was out walking, killing both her dogs and leaving her injured.

The incident happened in Silsoe on Thursday (October 20) at 9.30am

Two of the other dogs are believed to have died in a separate incident after the owner of the dogs sought help.

A third went missing but has since been found and is currently being treated for injuries.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed they have been carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area and that inquiries are ongoing with all of the parties involved.

Advertisement