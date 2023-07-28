News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Police stop 4 underage teenagers in suspected stolen car on the M1 at Luton

Police used a stinger to stop the car
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST
Police stopped this car on the M1 Junction 11. Pic: Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing UnitPolice stopped this car on the M1 Junction 11. Pic: Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit
Police stopped this car on the M1 Junction 11. Pic: Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit

Stunned police stopped this car driving on the M1 near Luton and found four teens aged 16 and under in it.

Police used a stinger and tactical pursuit and containment methods after the Mazda failed to stop for them – as it was suspected to have been stolen in Northampton.

A spokesman for police said: “The car was brought to a safe stop just south of junction 11 and the underage occupants were three boys and a girl. Luckily no injuries were reported.”

The car was seized.