Police stop 4 underage teenagers in suspected stolen car on the M1 at Luton

Police stopped this car on the M1 Junction 11. Pic: Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit

Stunned police stopped this car driving on the M1 near Luton and found four teens aged 16 and under in it.

Police used a stinger and tactical pursuit and containment methods after the Mazda failed to stop for them – as it was suspected to have been stolen in Northampton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman for police said: “The car was brought to a safe stop just south of junction 11 and the underage occupants were three boys and a girl. Luckily no injuries were reported.”