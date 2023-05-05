Students in Luton have been taught about public sexual harassment as part of Bedfordshire Police’s new approach to tackling male violence against women and girls (MVAWG)..

Pupils at Putteridge High School had an assembly from Luton All Women’s Centre featuring information came from the Home Office’s Safer Streets initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And two men have been arrested as Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Bourneville – the new proactive approach to violence against women – began this week.

The action is hoped to bring more awareness to the crimes

The operation will see special resources deployed to incidents such as domestic abuse, stalking and harassment, sexual offences; all crime types which disproportionally affect women. Between April 2022 and March this year there were 3,131 recorded MVAWG offences in the county.

Last week marked Stalking and Harassment Awareness week. Four people were arrested for domestic-related incidents during the week. Police also hosted a live webinar with 170 people asking their questions about stalking and harassment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Superintendent Rachael Glendenning said: “We are trailing this proactive MVAWG operation as a way of responding to crimes such as rape and sexual offences, stalking and domestic abuse, all of which disproportionately affect women.”

She added: “In Bedfordshire, we have a zero-tolerance approach to these offences, and as a force, we remain committed to tackling MVAWG and breaking down the confidence of perpetrators and seeking justice.