Police target hotspots for speeding in Bedfordshire

Police across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) will be targeting speeding drivers in a two-week crackdown.

The campaign, which starts today (Monday) will see officers from the BCH Road Policing Unit (RPU) dedicate all available patrols, which are not responding to emergency calls, to enforce safe speeds in known problem areas. The force will also be raising awareness of the potentially fatal consequence of driving at an illegal speed.

The list of areas to be targeted includes London Road and Whitehorse Vale, both in Luton, and Sharpenhoe Road, Barton Le Clay.

BCH RPU Sergeant Ian Manley said: “We have established a list of collision hotspots which we will focus on in an attempt to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads. Year after year we deliver the same messages to slow down, in the hope that one day we won’t have to deliver heart-breaking news to families. Speeding is proven to be one of the leading causes of collisions so we will continue to do all we can to prevent offences where possible and prosecute those who choose to speed.”