Police to step up patrols in Houghton Regis this weekend as ‘unlicensed’ car meet planned
From 8pm tonight (Friday) until 8pm on Sunday, June 15, there will be a Dispersal Notice in place – giving police officers the power to make people leave an area and not return for a certain period.
The notice will be used alongside CCTV monitoring to “deal with those who wish to cause unnecessary disruption within the local area directly linked to illegal car meetings”.
It will cover Woodside Link/Porz Avenue, Houghton Regis and the A6 Barton le Clay Bypass/Luton Road.
The force said: “We would like to remind everyone that if any vehicles are used in a manner causing alarm, distress, annoyance to members of the public or likely to endanger the safety to members of the public, we will deal with the driver/car accordingly and robustly.”
Anyone who has any information to report, they are asked to call 101 or report online and quote Op Monochrome.