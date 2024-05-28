Police use special stop and search powers after Bank Holiday stabbing in Luton

By Jo Robinson
Published 28th May 2024, 09:24 BST
Bedfordshire Police authorised a Section 60 Order in Luton after a stabbing in Hazelbury Crescent yesterday evening (May 27).

As a result, officers had heightened powers allowing them to conduct stop and searches on anyone in the prescribed area.

The order remained effective until 7am today (Tuesday, May 28). However, the situation will be reviewed and it will be reduced or further extended if necessary.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Officers have arrested two men in connection with the incident and have recovered knives from in and around the area. The victim was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition."

A map showing the prescribed area that the Section 60 order covered. Image: Bedfordshire Police.A map showing the prescribed area that the Section 60 order covered. Image: Bedfordshire Police.
Speaking last night, superintendent Ian Taylor said: “We appreciate the incident and authorisation of a Section 60 may evoke some concern amongst residents, and we would like to reassure the community that the aim is to help us keep the public safe. We will use it appropriately to search anyone in the area, utilising these powers to deter any further offences.

“There are currently several scene guards on in the area.

"We would urge anyone with any concerns or who saw the incident to report it to us by calling 101 or via the online reporting centre at https://orlo.uk/1ZZJQ

“Thank you for your continued support.”

The Section 60 Order applied to the following key locations:

- Town Centre

- High Town

- Bury Park

- Farley Hill

- New Town