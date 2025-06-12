Police want to speak to these men after brawl in Luton

Do you recognise these men? Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

Detectives have released pictures of two men they want to talk to after fighting in Luton town centre.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to reports of violent disorder in St George’s Square shortly after 9.30pm on June 2.

One man in his 20s and another in his 30s were left with potentially life-threatening injuries, while a man in his 40s was treated for minor injuries and arrested in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe the men pictured may have information that could help the investigation.

Bedfordshire Police said: “We’re aware that the images are not the best quality. However, if anyone recognises the clothing, or believes they know who they are, please contact us online here or call 101 quoting Operation Mythos.”