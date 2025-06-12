Police want to speak to these men after brawl in Luton
Officers were called to reports of violent disorder in St George’s Square shortly after 9.30pm on June 2.
One man in his 20s and another in his 30s were left with potentially life-threatening injuries, while a man in his 40s was treated for minor injuries and arrested in connection with the incident.
Police believe the men pictured may have information that could help the investigation.
Bedfordshire Police said: “We’re aware that the images are not the best quality. However, if anyone recognises the clothing, or believes they know who they are, please contact us online here or call 101 quoting Operation Mythos.”