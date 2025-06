Police want to speak with these men. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

Police have shared pictures of men they want to talk to as they investigate a brawl in Luton.

The fighting broke out in Park Street, just before 3.30pm on Friday, February 14.

Police said: “Anyone with information on the incident or can help us identify the men pictured can report to us online or by calling 101 quoting reference 40/8867/25 or Operation Mattingly.”